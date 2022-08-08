Watch | This is how Ukraine’s women warriors live  

A video on the lives of women troops in the Ukraine war

This is the life of frontline workers during the war in eastern Ukraine. They are resting with their unit in a village before another rotation.

These women are joining the war effort in any way they can.

29-year-old Kateryna Novakivska provides the troops with moral and psychological support.

She says soldiers talk more easily with her than to their loved ones because there are a lot of things that they cannot tell them. But at times it is even hard for her to listen to everything they share as that makes her depressed.

Karina joined the army in 2020 on a two-year contract and drives her armored vehicle back and forth from the front line.

She says it is hard to think about the soldiers when everyone is in position. Every incoming rocket or missile is hard to bear.

To hope that no one gets hit or dies is the hardest thing for them.

The Russians have already taken a lot of territory in Ukraine. Dozens of soldiers are killed every day on Ukraine’s eastern front, where Russian forces made major advances in May and June, since then the frontline has moved little.