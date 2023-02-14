Watch | The deadliest earthquakes since 2000

February 14, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST

Around 4:00 am on February 6 2023, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 struck in southern and central Turkey and western Syria. At least 40 aftershocks followed the first quake, some with magnitude as high as 6.7.

This was the strongest earthquake to shake the region in more than 100 years. At least 33,000 people have died in Turkey and Syria so far, according to officials.

This recent earthquake in Turkey and the surrounding region is a tragic reminder of the power of natural disasters.

In this video, we’ll be exploring the most destructive earthquakes since 2000 in terms of the number of lives lost, the level of damage caused, and their overall impact on humanity.