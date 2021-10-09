Watch | How India created World Post Day

A video on World Post Day and how it is connected to India

Postal services have been facilitating the exchange of messages since centuries. Yet, it was only in the 1800s that a global postal service network was active. This network presently comprises more than 6,50,000 offices and 53 lakh staff globally and is a public service mandated by many governments across the world.

The efficiency of the postal service, however, can be attributed to the birth of the Universal Postal Union, the second oldest international organization worldwide. The Universal Postal union, or UPU, was established on 9th October, 1874, a day that is today commemorated as World Post Day.

The purpose of this day is to create awareness about the role of the postal services in business and everyday life, and highlight its contribution to the social and economic development of countries. Interestingly, the declaration of 9th October as World Post Day is linked to India.