Watch | For the first time, Sri Lanka holds Pride rallies

A video on the first pride march of Sri Lanka

A video on the first pride march of Sri Lanka

For the first time, the streets of Sri Lanka were painted in rainbow colours

Sri Lanka’s LGBTIQA+ community held pride rallies, first in the north in Jaffna on June 11 and later in Colombo on June 25

Activists in the Tamil-majority area of Jaffna, say it was the first time they were able to walk freely in the town area, where they were often subjected to discrimination and ridicule.

Members of the queer community in other parts of the island have also voiced fear and concern over their access to and safety in public spaces.

The Colombo pride march culminated at 'Gota go gama' or Gota go village, along the capital city's sea-front citizens have been protesting for 80 days now, against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government for sinking the country in a crippling economic crisis