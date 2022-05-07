Watch | Does China Debt-Trap Countries?
With the on-going debt crisis in Sri Lanka turning the spotlight on China’s lending practices, Beijing has been pushing back against allegations of what has been called “debt trap diplomacy”.
Related Topics
With the on-going debt crisis in Sri Lanka turning the spotlight on China’s lending practices, Beijing has been pushing back against allegations of what has been called “debt trap diplomacy”.
Printable version | May 7, 2022 7:00:19 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/watch-does-china-debt-trap-countries/article65391743.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.