Watch | Did you know Nepal has a dog festival?

This is Kukur Tihar, a dog festival in Nepal.

As the Himalayan country celebrates Diwali, this ceremony takes place on the second day of the festival.

It is devoted to animals associated with Yamaraj, the god of death and justice.

Dog lovers honour stray and pet dogs by putting bright orange garlands around their necks.

Dogs are offered meat, milk, eggs, and dog food.

Mahima Shrestha, a local resident, says they perform the puja to make them feel special and deepen the relationship between humans and dogs.

Several activities are also organised for the dogs during the Kukkur Tihar dog festival

During the festive period, it is considered a sin to act disrespectfully to dogs and other animals that are honoured.

Beyond the celebrations, dog welfare is gaining more widespread attention in Nepal.

There are an estimated 20,000 stray dogs in the Kathmandu Valley alone.

Authorities in Kathmandu have launched dog management campaigns to control the stray population.