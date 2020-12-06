International

Voting opens for Venezuela Assembly poll

Polling in Venezuela opened on Sunday to elect members of the National Assembly in a vote championed by President Nicolŕs Maduro but rejected as a fraud by the nation’s Opposition politicians.

Mr. Maduro seeks to pack the Assembly with members of his United Socialist Party of Venezuela, capturing the last government institution out of his reach. Critics say doing so will smother the last remnants of democracy in Venezuela.

An Opposition coalition led by U.S.-backed politician Juan Guaidū is boycotting the vote.

International bodies like the EU have refused to send observers to Sunday’s election, saying the conditions for a democratic process don’t exist.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2020 9:45:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/voting-opens-for-venezuela-assembly-poll/article33264569.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY