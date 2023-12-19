GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Volcano erupts south of Reykjavik: Iceland Meteorological Office

The eruption began around 22:17 GMT following a series of small earthquakes at around 21:00, the IMO added.

December 19, 2023 05:35 am | Updated 05:35 am IST - Reykjavik

AFP
People watch as the night sky is illuminated caused by the eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula of south-west Iceland seen from the capital city of Reykjavik, Monday Dec. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Brynjar Gunnarsson)

People watch as the night sky is illuminated caused by the eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula of south-west Iceland seen from the capital city of Reykjavik, Monday Dec. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Brynjar Gunnarsson) | Photo Credit: BRYNJAR GUNNARSSON

A volcanic eruption began on Monday night in Iceland, south of the capital Reykjavik, following an earthquake swarm, Iceland's Meteorological Office reported.

"An eruption has started on the Reykjanes peninsula," it said. "It can be seen on webcams and seems to be located close to Hagafell," a town south of the capital.

The eruption began around 22:17 GMT following a series of small earthquakes at around 21:00, the IMO added.

"A Coast Guard helicopter will take off shortly to confirm the exact location and size of the eruption."

Iceland had been on high alert for a potential volcanic eruption after intense seismic activity last month.

Thousands of small earthquakes were recorded on the island's southwestern peninsula as magma shifted under the Earth's crust.

The roughly 4,000 residents of Grindavik, a fishing port around 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the capital, were evacuated on November 11.

Iceland is home to 33 active volcano systems, the highest number in Europe.

The Reykjanes peninsula had not experienced an eruption for eight centuries until 2021.

Since then, three eruptions have struck - all in remote, uninhabited areas - and volcanologists say this could be the start of a new era of activity in the region.

