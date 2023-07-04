HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vienna newspaper Wiener Zeitung ends daily print edition after 320 years

The newspaper was forced to cut 63 jobs and reduce its editorial staff by almost two-thirds to 20

July 04, 2023 09:47 am | Updated 09:47 am IST - BERLIN

AP
The last edition of the ‘Wiener Zeitung’, one of the world’s oldest newspapers has a banderole indicating the change to the online version of the newspaper in Vienna on June 29, 2023. Founded in 1703, during the time of the Habsburg Empire, it has survived the turmoil of history, but after years of uncertainty, the paper edition of the Viennese newspaper Wiener Zeitung is finally going to disappear.

The last edition of the ‘Wiener Zeitung’, one of the world’s oldest newspapers has a banderole indicating the change to the online version of the newspaper in Vienna on June 29, 2023. Founded in 1703, during the time of the Habsburg Empire, it has survived the turmoil of history, but after years of uncertainty, the paper edition of the Viennese newspaper Wiener Zeitung is finally going to disappear. | Photo Credit: AFP

One of the world's oldest newspapers, the Vienna-based Wiener Zeitung, ended its daily print run July 7 after more than three centuries.

First published under the name Wiennerisches Diarium, the paper set out to provide a sober account of the news “without any oratory or poetic gloss” when it was launched on August 8, 1703.

“320 years, 12 presidents, 10 emperors, 2 republics, 1 newspaper,” the print edition's final front page read.

The Wiener Zeitung, which is owned by the Austrian government but editorially independent, suffered a sharp decrease in revenue after a recent law dropped a requirement for companies to pay to publish changes to the commercial registry in the print edition.

The newspaper, which is considered a quality publication with a wide range of articles covering domestic and foreign news, culture and business, was forced to cut 63 jobs and reduce its editorial staff by almost two-thirds to 20.

It will continue to operate online and plans a monthly print edition.

In its final daily print edition, the paper interviewed one of Austria's most famous exports: actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger. It lamented that, unlike Mr. Schwarzenegger's famous “Terminator” character, the newspaper won't be able to make the phrase “I'll be back” its motto for the future.

Related Topics

World / newspapers / newspaper and magazine

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.