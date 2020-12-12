USFDA authorises Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

First shot of the vaccine in U.S. will be given in less than 24 hours, says Trump

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it authorized the use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, with the first inoculations expected within days, marking a turning point in the United States where the pandemic has killed more than 292,000 people.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorisation for the vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech, which was shown to be 95% effective in preventing the disease in a late-stage trial.

The FDA said the vaccine can be given to people aged 16 and older. Healthcare workers and elderly people in long-term care facilities are expected to be the main recipients of a first round of 2.9 million doses.

The U.S. government has said it will begin distributing the vaccine around the country immediately after FDA authorization, and that the first inoculations would happen early next week.

Millions of Americans could begin getting vaccinated this month, especially if a second vaccine from Moderna Inc is quickly approved.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was first approved in Britain earlier this month, and UK residents began receiving the shots on Tuesday. Canada also authorized the vaccine and expects to start inoculations next week.

President Donald Trump said late on Friday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine that the first shot would be administered in the United States in less than 24 hours.