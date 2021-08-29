International

U.S. warns of credible threat at Kabul airport

Evacuees at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, August 28, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

The U.S. State Department is urging all Americans in the vicinity of the Afghanistan's Kabul airport to leave the area immediately because of a specific, credible threat.

The warning early on August 29 morning said, U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid all airport gates at this time. It specifically noted the South (Airport Circle) gate, the new Ministry of the Interior, and the gate near the Panjshir Petrol station on the northwest side of the airport.

A suicide bombing at the airport on August 26 killed at least 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members.


Aug 29, 2021

