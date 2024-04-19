GIFT a SubscriptionGift
U.S. vetoes resolution backing full U.N. membership for Palestine

The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 12 in favour, the United States opposed and two abstentions.

April 19, 2024 03:36 am | Updated 03:36 am IST - United Nations

AP
Representatives of member countries take votes during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, on April 18, 2024.

Representatives of member countries take votes during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, on April 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The United States vetoed a widely backed U.N. resolution on Thursday that would have paved the way for full United Nations membership for the state of Palestine.

The resolution would have recommended that the 193-member General Assembly, where there are no vetoes, approve Palestine becoming the 194th member of the United Nations. Some 140 countries have already recognized the state of Palestine, so its admission would have been approved.

Before the vote, U.S. deputy State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said the United States has “been very clear consistently that premature actions in New York — even with the best intentions — will not achieve statehood for the Palestinian people.”

This is the second Palestinian attempt for full membership and it comes as the war in Gaza has put the more than 75-year-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict at center stage.

