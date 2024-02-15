Multiple people hit in shooting at U.S. Super Bowl parade: police

February 15, 2024 02:14 am | Updated 02:18 am IST - KANSAS CITY:

Minutes after Kansas City Chiefs players vowed to go for a third-straight Super Bowl title Wednesday, shots were fired and multiple people near the parade route were carried away on stretchers.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said eight to 10 people were injured but declined further comment, saying only that additional information will be released soon.

Police said in a news release that two people were detained. Fans were urged to exit the area as quickly as possible.

The shooting broke the celebratory mood on Valentine’s Day as Chiefs fans marked their third Super Bowl title in five seasons with a parade.