March 15, 2024 07:20 am | Updated 07:20 am IST - WASHINGTON

The U.S. military said on Thursday, March 14, 2024, that Houthis fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen toward the Gulf of Aden and two missiles toward the Red Sea, but there were no injuries or damage reported to U.S. or coalition ships.

The U.S. military's Central Command said it destroyed nine anti-ship missiles and two drones in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

More details are awaited.