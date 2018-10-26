U.S. sanctions on Iran pressure Tehran’s regional allies

The Trump administration will resume crushing oil sanctions on Iran early next month, a step aiming to strain Tehran’s funding of its regional allies.

Already, Lebanon’s powerful militant Hezbollah group is starting to feel financial strains, stepping up calls for donations from its Shia followers.

Giant posters in Beirut’s southern Shia suburbs display an armed Hezbollah fighter, holding the group’s yellow banner and Lebanon’s flag, along with phone numbers where supporters can make donations to the Shiite group.

Washington has imposed sanctions on Hezbollah for decades but a new wave this year appears to be more serious about targeting its top leadership, as well as businessmen and companies that Washington says are funding the group.

Iran, facing its own financial crises, has also reportedly cut back on funding for Hezbollah.