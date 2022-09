President Joe Biden said on Thursday that a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached.

Major U.S. railroads and unions secured a tentative deal after intense talks brokered by the Biden administration to avert a rail shutdown that could have hit food and fuel supplies across the U.S. President Joe Biden announced the deal on Thursday, calling it “a win for tens of thousands of rail workers.”

A rail shutdown could freeze almost 30% of U.S. cargo shipments by weight, stoke inflation, cost the U.S. economy as much as $2 billion per day.