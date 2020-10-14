U.S. presidential election | Biden to older voters: Punish Trump with ballot

Joe Biden is urging older voters in Florida to punish President Donald Trump at the ballot box for his divisive and chaotic leadership and his careless and reckless response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr. Biden told a small group at a senior community centre in Broward County on October 13 that the only senior Donald Trump seems to care about is himself. The Democrat noted the disproportionate effect that the coronavirus has had on older Americans and said Mr. Trump is stuck in the sand traps at his golf club.
Mr. Trump won Florida narrowly four years ago and has almost no path to victory if he doesn’t win the state’s 29 electoral votes again. Democrats say shifts among older voters in a state heavy on retirees make it a prime pickup opportunity for Mr. Biden.
Mr. Biden blasted Mr. Trump’s efforts to upend the 2010 Affordable Care Act that boosted some Medicare coverage for seniors.
And he panned Mr. Trump’s proposals to suspend Social Security taxes and send $200 prescription cards to seniors. Mr. Biden noted that both moves would drain the trust funds that pay for the programmes’ current benefits.
