U.S. officials take “brief pause” from Taliban talks after attack on American base

U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said on Friday his team was taking “a brief pause” from talks with the Taliban after an attack on a crucial U.S. base this week.
Mr. Khalilzad had renewed talks with Taliban negotiators earlier this month on steps that could lead to a ceasefire and a settlement of the 18-year-long war in Afghanistan. But Taliban suicide bombers targeted a key U.S. military base on Wednesday. The attack on Bagram base killed two civilians and wounded more than 70 others.
“I met Talibs today, I expressed outrage about attack on Bagram,” Mr. Khalilzad wrote on Twitter, adding “we're taking a brief pause for them to consult their leadership on this essential topic”.
