International

U.S. officials take “brief pause” from Taliban talks after attack on American base

U.S. special envoy for peace in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad in Kabul late in January.

U.S. special envoy for peace in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad in Kabul late in January.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

more-in

“I met Talibs today, I expressed outrage about attack on Bagram,” Mr. Khalilzad wrote on Twitter, adding “we're taking a brief pause for them to consult their leadership on this essential topic”.

U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said on Friday his team was taking “a brief pause” from talks with the Taliban after an attack on a crucial U.S. base this week.

Mr. Khalilzad had renewed talks with Taliban negotiators earlier this month on steps that could lead to a ceasefire and a settlement of the 18-year-long war in Afghanistan. But Taliban suicide bombers targeted a key U.S. military base on Wednesday. The attack on Bagram base killed two civilians and wounded more than 70 others.

“I met Talibs today, I expressed outrage about attack on Bagram,” Mr. Khalilzad wrote on Twitter, adding “we're taking a brief pause for them to consult their leadership on this essential topic”.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
international relations
peace negotiations
Afghanistan
USA
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2019 9:32:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/us-officials-take-brief-pause-from-taliban-talks-after-attack-on-american-base/article30294296.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY