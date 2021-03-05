International

U.S. job growth blows past expectations

The U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in February as falling new COVID-19 cases and additional pandemic relief money from the government boosted hiring at restaurants, putting the labour market recovery back on firmer footing.

The Labor Department’s employment report showed at least 4.1 million Americans have been out of work for more than six months. Non-farm payrolls surged by 3,79,000 jobs last month after rising 1,66,000 in January. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast February payrolls rising by 1,82,000.

