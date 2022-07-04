U.S. Independence Day celebrations marred by Illinois shooting

Independence Day celebrations in the United States were disrupted by reports of a shooting at a parade in a Chicago suburb

A woman waves the American flag as she rides in an antique car during the annual fourth of July parade in Barnstable Village, on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, U.S., on July 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A shooting at a United States Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb disrupted Monday's celebrations and further rocked a nation already awash in turmoil over high court rulings on abortion and guns as well as hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Hundreds of parade-goers in Highland Park — some visibly bloodied — fled the parade route, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets. Authorities have not officially reported any casualties, but witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies apparently covered with blankets.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the parade began around 10 a.m. (U.S. time) but was suddenly halted 10 minutes later after shots were fired.

Fears of yet another mass shooting rose as the nation tried to find cause to celebrate its independence and the bonds that still hold it together. It was supposed to be a day for taking off work, flocking to parades, devouring hot dogs and burgers at backyard barbecues and gathering under a canopy of stars and exploding fireworks.

“The Fourth of July is a sacred day in our country — it’s a time to celebrate the goodness of our nation, the only nation on Earth founded based on an idea: that all people are created equal,” President Joe Biden tweeted earlier on Monday. “Make no mistake, our best days still lie ahead.”

Many also planned to celebrate amid easing coronavirus precautions for the first time in three years.