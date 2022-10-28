U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's husband violently assaulted at California home

Reuters October 28, 2022 18:36 IST

The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation, Nancy Pelosi’s office said in a statement

File photo of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her husband Paul Pelosi. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" after a break-in at the couple's California home early on Friday, her office said in a statement. "The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation," the statement said. "Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time." Paul Pelosi (82) was convicted of a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after becoming involved in an auto accident in May. He was sentenced to five days in jail in Napa County, California. Paul owns a San Francisco-based real estate and venture capital firm. “The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time.,” the statement added.



