U.S. has very important defence relationship with India: Pentagon

It is a very important relationship between the U.S., India when it comes to security, defence cooperation, Pentagon said

January 11, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST - Washington

PTI
The United States has a very important defence relationship with India, the Pentagon said on January 10.

"It is a very important relationship between the United States and India when it comes to security cooperation, defense cooperation. So, we look forward to continuing to engage with the Indian leadership," Pentagon Press Secretary Gen Pat Ryder told reporters at a news conference.

"When we do have something to announce, certainly we will, but we already cooperate and engage on a variety of fronts, including through mechanisms like the Quad. So, we look forward to continuing to do that in 2023," Mr. Ryder said in response to a question.

The Quad comprises India, Japan, Australia and the U.S.

