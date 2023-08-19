HamberMenu
U.S. extends temporary protected status for Ukraine, Sudan nationals

The extension impacts about 26,000 current Ukrainian beneficiaries with TPS and makes an estimated 166,700 additional individuals eligible for the temporary status

August 19, 2023 05:21 am | Updated 05:21 am IST - WASHINGTON:

Reuters
A Ukrainian soldier fires during battle in Avdiivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine.

A Ukrainian soldier fires during battle in Avdiivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AP

The United States on Friday extended its temporary protected status for Ukraine and Sudan nationals through the spring of 2025, citing ongoing conflicts in the two war-torn nations.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, in separate statements, said it would extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for both countries for 18 months from October 20, 2023, through April 19, 2025.

Homeland Security also announced changes that would enable additional eligible Ukrainian and Sudanese nationals to apply for the status, extending relief to citizens from both countries who are studying in the Unites States to maintain their student status even if they take fewer courses to work more.

"Russia’s ongoing military invasion of Ukraine and the resulting humanitarian crisis requires that the United States continue to offer safety and protection to Ukrainians who may not be able to return to their country," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas wrote. "We will continue to offer our support to Ukrainian nationals through this temporary form of humanitarian relief."

The extension impacts about 26,000 current Ukrainian beneficiaries with TPS and makes an estimated 166,700 additional individuals eligible for the temporary status, the department said.

Department officials also cited Sudan's "eruption of violent clashes in April 2023 killing hundreds of have triggered political instability, violence, and human rights abuses against civilians."

About 1,200 Sudanese beneficiaries with current TPS status and would make an estimated 2,750 additional individuals eligible.

