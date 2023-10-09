October 09, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Claudia Goldin “for having advanced our understanding of women’s labour market outcomes.”

Claudia Goldin, a professor at Harvard is only the third woman to ever be awarded the economics prize — with just two since it was first awarded in 1969 — Elinor Ostrom in 2009 and Esther Duflo in 2019.

“By trawling through the archives and compiling and correcting historical data, this year’s economic sciences laureate Claudia Goldin has been able to present new and often surprising facts. She has also given us a deeper understanding of the factors that affect women’s opportunities in the labour market and how much their work has been in demand,” the Nobel Prize press release stated.

“Her insights reach far outside the borders of the U.S. and similar patterns have been observed in many other countries. Her research brings us a better understanding of the labour markets of yesterday, today and tomorrow,” the release added.

Last year, the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences was jointly awarded to Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig “for research on banks and financial crises.”

With the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel award announced today, the Nobel season has drawn to a close.

The economics prize is the only prize not among the original five set out by the will of Alfred Nobel, who died in 1896.

It was instead created through a donation from the Swedish central bank in 1968, and detractors have thus dubbed it “a false Nobel”.

However, just like the other science prizes the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences decides the winner and finding candidates follows the same process.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, in 1895.

The Nobel Prize announcements kicked off on October 2 with The Royal Swedish Academy of Science awarding the Physiology or Medicine Nobel jointly to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for their “discoveries concerning nucleoside base modification that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19”.

The Nobel Prize in Physics was jointly awarded to the trio of Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L’Huillier “for experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electro dynamics in matter”.

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry is also shared by three scientists — Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus and Alexei I. Ekimov for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots.

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.

Norwegian author Jon Fosse was chosen by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences for the 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable”.

(With inputs from AFP)