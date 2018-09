U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis at the joint press conference after the India-US 2 + 2 Dialogue, in New Delhi, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and the top U.S. general arrived in Kabul on Friday to meet the new commander of NATO troops in the country and discuss progress on peace talks with the Taliban, despite a deteriorating security situation and turmoil within the Afghan government.

Mr. Mattis arrived in Afghanistan accompanied by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Marine General Joseph Dunford.