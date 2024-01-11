GIFT a SubscriptionGift
U.S. court orders government to respond to motion filed by lawyers of Nikhil Gupta seeking material relating to charges against him

U.S. federal prosecutors have charged that Nikhil Gupta was working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

January 11, 2024 11:54 am | Updated 12:03 pm IST - New York

PTI
Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. File

Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. File | Photo Credit: AP

A New York Court has ordered the federal government to respond to a motion filed by lawyers of Nikhil Gupta seeking material relating to charges against him in a conspiracy to kill a Sikh separatist on American soil.

"On January 4, 2024, defence counsel filed a motion to compel production of discovery, requesting that the Court enter an order directing the Government to begin providing defence counsel with discovery material. The Court hereby directs the government to file a reply to the Motion to Compel within three days of the date of this order," U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero said in the order.

U.S. federal prosecutors have charged that Mr. Gupta was working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who holds dual citizenship of the U.S. and Canada.

Mr. Gupta (52) of India has been charged with murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Matthew G. Olsen has said.

Prosecutors said Czech authorities arrested and detained Mr. Gupta on June 30, 2023, pursuant to the bilateral extradition treaty between the United States and the Czech Republic. Mr. Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic at the request of the United States in connection with his participation in the plot to murder the individual. India has already constituted a probe committee to investigate allegations.

