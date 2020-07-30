International

US coronavirus death toll passes 150,000: Johns Hopkins

People try to maintain social distance while enjoying a warm and humid day at Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City, New York. File

The country recorded more than 4.38 million total cases.

More than 150,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the United States, according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

The world's worst-hit country announced its first coronavirus-related death at the end of February, and has now recorded more than 4.38 million total cases, the Baltimore-based university reported on Wednesday.

