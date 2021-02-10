International

U.S. closely monitoring situation along India-China border, says official

Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a bitter border stand-off in eastern Ladakh since early May 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

The United States is closely monitoring the situation along the India-China border, a senior official said on Tuesday and expressed concerns over Beijing’s pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. We note the ongoing talks between the governments of India and China, and we continue to support direct dialogue and a peaceful resolution of those border disputes,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.

Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a bitter border stand-off in eastern Ladakh since early May last year.

In the ninth round of military talks last month, India and China agreed to push for an early disengagement of troops and resolved to continue “effective efforts” to stabilise and control the situation in eastern Ladakh.

Responding to questions, Mr. Price said, “We are concerned by Beijing’s pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours. As always, we’ll stand with friends, we’ll stand with partners, we’ll stand with allies to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values in, in this case, the Indo-Pacific.”

The spokesperson also said that the United States regularly engages with the Indian government on the two countries’ shared commitment to democratic values.

“What I can say – and this applies not only to India but to every partner of ours across the board – we are committed to supporting democratic values, including a free and open civil society and the strong rule of law,” Mr. Price said.

Asked if the ongoing farmer agitation and human rights issues came up during the recent conversations that the top officials of the Biden Administration has had with their Indian counterparts, he said, “We regularly engage with the Government of India...on our shared commitment to democratic values. We believe it’s the bedrock for the U.S.-India relationship. It is actually in keeping, as you know, with India’s own democratic values, its pluralistic values, and its history of tolerance.”

Comments
Related Articles

Former Nazi guard, age 100, charged with 3,518 counts of being accessory to murder

Biden Admin welcomes India’s emergence as a leading global power, its role in Indo-Pacific region

Multiple people shot at Minnesota clinic; 1 detained

UK's Princess Eugenie gives birth to first child, a baby boy

Donald Trump's second impeachment trial opens with jarring video of Capitol siege

Analysis | A long march in Sri Lanka — to register protest, forge a new alliance

Pakistan Supreme Court orders immediate rebuilding of vandalised Hindu temple, seeks timeline for its completion

Coronavirus | SARS-CoV-2 ‘unlikely’ to have leaked from lab, says WHO team

Biden underscores desire to defend democratic institutions on call with Modi: White House

Separate attacks kill eight people in Afghanistan, say officials

Myanmar police fire rubber bullets at anti-coup protesters

China blocks Clubhouse, app used for political discussion

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken says Trump was right to take tougher approach on China

EU’s Vestager warns Apple to treat all apps equally amid privacy dispute

Indian-American stand-up comedians come out in support of Munawar Faruqui

Indian-origin lawyer to succeed Singapore PM’s wife as CEO of Temasek

Indian Americans divided on India’s trajectory, says survey

UN chief reaches out to Asian leaders to call for collective action for reversal of coup in Myanmar

New Zealand suspends ties with Myanmar

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai denied bail in national security case
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2021 8:19:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/us-closely-monitoring-situation-along-india-china-border-says-official/article33797954.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY