International

US, Canadian jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft

In this Monday, March 9, 2020 photo released by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), a Russian Tu-142 maritime reconnaissance aircraft, top right, is intercepted near the Alaska coastline. U.S. and Canadian aircraft intercepted and escorted two Russian jets that flew over the Beaufort Sea near the Alaska coastline, military officials said Tuesday.

In this Monday, March 9, 2020 photo released by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), a Russian Tu-142 maritime reconnaissance aircraft, top right, is intercepted near the Alaska coastline. U.S. and Canadian aircraft intercepted and escorted two Russian jets that flew over the Beaufort Sea near the Alaska coastline, military officials said Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: AP

The Russian aircraft entered and remained in the air defense identification zone, a security perimeter in international airspace, for about four hours

Two Russian military reconnaissance aircraft were intercepted and escorted for hours near Alaska by U.S. and Canadian air force jets, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said.

The two Tu-142 maritime reconnaissance aircraft on Monday entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone, sparking the deployment of several NORAD aircraft including fighter jets, the command said.

Also read | Putin opens door to changes that would allow him to stay in power until 2036

The Russian aircraft entered and remained in the air defense identification zone, a security perimeter in international airspace, for about four hours.

They came as close as 50 nautical miles to the Alaskan coast, a NORAD statement said Tuesday.

NORAD deployed F-22 and CF-18 fighters supported by a KC-135 Stratotanker and an E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft to track the Russians.

“The Russian aircraft did not enter United States or Canadian sovereign airspace,” they said.

NORAD is a joint U.S.-Canadian command focused on the defense of the North American airspace.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2020 4:13:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/us-canadian-jets-intercept-russian-reconnaissance-aircraft/article31036405.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY