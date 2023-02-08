HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. approves sale up to $10 billion sale of HIMARS rocket launchers and ammunition to Poland- Pentagon

The United States has rebuffed Ukraine's requests for ATACMS missiles

February 08, 2023 06:05 am | Updated 06:05 am IST

Reuters
A M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) takes part in a military exercise. File.

A M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) takes part in a military exercise. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of long-range missiles and rockets to Poland in a deal valued at up to $10 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The sale comes as Kyiv has praised their U.S.-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) rocket launchers for their battlefield successes such as destroying Russian warehouses and command posts.

The package includes 18 HIMARS launchers, 45 of the 185-mile (297-km) range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles and more than 1,000 Guided Multiple Rocket Launch System (GMLRS) rockets.

The United States has rebuffed Ukraine's requests for ATACMS missiles. Poland would not be able to transfer any ATACMS to Ukraine without U.S. approval.

Related Topics

USA

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.