U.S. airlines to force Boeing to rewire jets

U.S. aviation regulators plan to require Boeing to rewire all 737 MAX aircraft before allowing the troubled planes fly again, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

Regulators have concluded that the current wiring layout violated safety standards to prevent short-circuits that could cause sharp drops in aircraft pitch similar to what happened in the case of an Ethiopian Airlines flight last year, the newspaper said on Sunday.

The order to modify the wiring would apply to the nearly 800 MAX plans already produced, according to the report.