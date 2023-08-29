HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. accuses Russia of intimidation after ex-consulate worker charged with spying

Russian state news agency TASS quoted the FSB security service as saying that Robert Shonov, a Russian national, relayed information to U.S. embassy staffers in Moscow

August 29, 2023 06:45 am | Updated 06:45 am IST

Reuters
Men walk in front of the headquarters of Russia’s Federal Security Services (FSB) in central Moscow on August 28, 2023. Russia on August 28, 2023 accused a former U.S. consulate employee in the Far East of illegally passing data about the Ukraine conflict to American diplomats, activities Washington earlier said were routine.

Men walk in front of the headquarters of Russia’s Federal Security Services (FSB) in central Moscow on August 28, 2023. Russia on August 28, 2023 accused a former U.S. consulate employee in the Far East of illegally passing data about the Ukraine conflict to American diplomats, activities Washington earlier said were routine. | Photo Credit: AFP

The United States on August 28 accused Moscow of attempting to intimidate and harass U.S. employees after Russian state media reported that a former U.S. consulate worker had been charged by security services with collecting information on the war in Ukraine and other issues for Washington.

Russian state news agency TASS quoted the FSB security service as saying that Robert Shonov, a Russian national, relayed information to U.S. embassy staffers in Moscow on how Russia's conscription campaign was impacting political discontent ahead of the 2024 presidential election in Russia.

The FSB said it planned to question U.S. embassy employees who were in contact with Shonov, who has been under arrest since May.

Mr. Shonov was employed by the U.S. Consulate General in the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok for more than 25 years until Russia in 2021 ordered the termination of the U.S. mission's local staff.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller repeated the U.S. position that the allegations against Shonov, who Washington says was subsequently employed via a company contracted to the U.S. embassy to summarise news reports, "are wholly without merit."

"Russia's targeting of Mr. Shonov under the 'confidential cooperation' statute only highlights the increasingly repressive actions the Russian government is taking against its own citizens," Miller said in a statement, adding that Washington was aware the FSB had also summoned two diplomats working at the U.S. embassy in Moscow in connection to the case.

"We strongly protest the Russian security services' attempts - furthered by Russia's state-controlled media - to intimidate and harass our employees," said Miller.

The Russian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related Topics

Russia / USA / espionage and intelligence

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.