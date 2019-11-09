University set ablaze by Chile protesters

Demonstrators in Chile set a university building ablaze and ransacked a church on Friday at the close of a rally, marking three weeks of unprecedented protests against inequality.

Protesters clashed with police who had set up barricades to protect private Pedro de Valdivia University, and shortly thereafter, the wooden roof of its 100-year-old administration building began to burn, witnesses said. Nearby, hooded protesters looted the church of La Asuncion, dragging furniture outside and setting it alight.