United Arab Emirates struggles to recover after heaviest recorded rainfall ever hits desert nation

Dubai struggles to recover from record rainfall, causing airport disruptions and flooding, highlighting climate change concerns

April 18, 2024 01:44 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST - Dubai

AP
A person stands surrounded by flood water caused by heavy rains, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on April 17, 2024.

A person stands surrounded by flood water caused by heavy rains, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on April 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) struggled on April 18 to recover from the heaviest recorded rainfall ever to hit the desert nation, as its main airport worked to restore normal operations even as floodwater still covered portions of major highways and roads.

Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, allowed global carriers on April 18 morning to again fly into Terminal 1 at the airfield.

What caused the storm that led to Dubai floods? | Explained

In the below post shared by the Dubai Media Office, a cat that has been clinging on to a car door is being saved by rescuers

“Flights continue to be delayed and disrupted, so we urge you to only come to Terminal 1 if you have a confirmed booking,” the airport said on the social platform X.

The long-haul carrier Emirates, whose operations had been struggling since the storm on April 16, had stopped travellers flying out of the UAE from checking into their flights as they tried to move out connecting passengers. Pilots and flight crews had been struggling to reach the airport given the water on roadways. But on April 18, they lifted that order to allow customers into the airport.

Cars are stranded in flood water caused by heavy rains, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on April 17, 2024.

Cars are stranded in flood water caused by heavy rains, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on April 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Others who arrived at the airport described hourslong waits to get their baggage, with some just giving up to head home or to whatever hotel would have them.

Heavy floods hit Dubai

The UAE, a hereditarily ruled, autocratic nation on the Arabian Peninsula, typically sees little rainfall in its arid desert climate. However, a massive storm forecasters had been warning about for days blew through the country’s seven sheikhdoms.

By the end of April 16, more than 142 millimetres (5.59 inches) of rainfall had soaked Dubai over 24 hours. An average year sees 94.7 millimetres (3.73 inches) of rain at Dubai International Airport. Other areas of the country saw even more precipitation.

People walk through flood water caused by heavy rains, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on April 17, 2024.

People walk through flood water caused by heavy rains, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on April 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The UAE’s drainage systems quickly became overwhelmed, flooding out neighbourhoods, business districts and even portions of the 12-lane Sheikh Zayed Road highway running through Dubai.

The state-run WAM news agency called the rain “a historic weather event” that surpassed “anything documented since the start of data collection in 1949.” In a message to the nation late Wednesday, Emirati leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler of Abu Dhabi, said authorities would “quickly work on studying the condition of infrastructure throughout the UAE and to limit the damage caused.” On April 18, people waded through oil-slicked floodwater to reach cars earlier abandoned, checking to see if their engines still ran. Tanker trucks with vacuums began reaching some areas outside of Dubai’s downtown core for the first time as well. Schools remain closed until next week.

Authorities have offered no overall damage or injury information from the floods, which killed at least one person.

Traffic is hindered by flood water caused by heavy rains in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on April 17, 2024.

Traffic is hindered by flood water caused by heavy rains in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on April 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

“Crises reveal the strength of countries and societies,” Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wrote on X. “The natural climate crisis that we experienced showed the great care, awareness, cohesion and love for every corner of the country from all its citizens and residents.” The flooding sparked speculation that the UAE’s aggressive campaign of cloud seeding — flying small planes through clouds dispersing chemicals aimed at getting rain to fall — may have contributed to the deluge. But experts said the storm systems that produced the rain were forecast well in advance and that cloud seeding alone would not have caused such flooding.

Also read | Artificial rain to fix pollution remains a nebulous science

Jeff Masters, a meteorologist for Yale Climate Connections, said the flooding in Dubai was caused by an unusually strong low pressure system that drove many rounds of heavy thunderstorms.

Scientists also say climate change is responsible for more intense and more frequent extreme storms, droughts, floods and wildfires around the world. Dubai hosted the United Nations’ COP28 climate talks just last year.

Abu Dhabi’s state-linked newspaper The National in an editorial on April 18 described the heavy rains as a warning to countries in the wider Persian Gulf region to “climate-proof their futures.” “The scale of this task is more daunting that it appears even at first glance, because such changes involve changing the urban environment of a region that for as long as it has been inhabited, has experienced little but heat and sand,” the newspaper said.

