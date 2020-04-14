International

UN system reports 189 confirm COVID-19 cases

In this file photo, United Nations logo is seen on a glass door in the Assembly Building at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

In this file photo, United Nations logo is seen on a glass door in the Assembly Building at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

There have also been three deaths in the UN system since the start of the pandemic.

Over 180 confirmed coronavirus cases and three deaths due to the disease have been reported across the United Nations system worldwide, a spokesman for Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.

According to estimates by Johns Hopkins University, there are 1.92 million coronavirus cases across the world and 1,19,687 deaths. The U.S. has the maximum number of cases in the world at 5,82,607 and over 23,000 people have died in the country from COVID-19.

Also read: COVID-19 and the crumbling world order

“As of Sunday evening (April 12), there were 189 confirmed cases among the UN worldwide, and that included 3 deaths in the UN system that have happened since the start of the pandemic,” deputy spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq said at the daily press briefing on April 13.

However, the spokesman did not provide further details or a country-wise breakup of the cases.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 14, 2020 12:59:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/un-system-reports-189-confirm-covid-19-cases/article31336882.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY