UN system reports 189 confirm COVID-19 cases

Over 180 confirmed coronavirus cases and three deaths due to the disease have been reported across the United Nations system worldwide, a spokesman for Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.
According to estimates by Johns Hopkins University, there are 1.92 million coronavirus cases across the world and 1,19,687 deaths. The U.S. has the maximum number of cases in the world at 5,82,607 and over 23,000 people have died in the country from COVID-19.
“As of Sunday evening (April 12), there were 189 confirmed cases among the UN worldwide, and that included 3 deaths in the UN system that have happened since the start of the pandemic,” deputy spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq said at the daily press briefing on April 13.
However, the spokesman did not provide further details or a country-wise breakup of the cases.
