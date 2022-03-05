U.N. Security Council meets to discuss Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant fire

Several western countries, including the U.S., U.K, slammed Russia for endangering nuclear facilities

Smoke billows from a building at the entrance to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, after attacks by invading Russian forces started a fire at a training area, in Enerhodar, Ukraine on March 4, 2022 in this still image obtained from video. Photo: State Emergency Services of Ukraine via Reuters

United Nations Security Council (UNSC) members expressed alarm at the prospect of a nuclear incident in Ukraine, at an emergency meeting on Friday, convened hours after a training building at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant caught fire, as Russians moved in on the facility and seized control of it. The International Atomic Energy (IAEA) chief told the Council that no reactors had been damaged.

Several western countries, including the U.S. and the U.K, spoke out against Russia for endangering nuclear facilities, while others — including India and China — more generally expressed alarm about the situation without blaming one side.

Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said that the IAEA had confirmed, through its agency contacts as well as directly from the plant that “no security or safety systems have been compromised” and that no reactors were hit by the projectile which hit the training building.

During his remarks, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UNPR), T.S. Tirumurti, warned of the danger a nuclear incident.

“India attaches the highest importance to ensuring safety and security of nuclear facilities, as any accident involving the nuclear facilities may have severe consequences for public health and the environment,” Mr. Tirumurti said. He also emphasised that a humanitarian crisis was confronting Ukraine. India has been concerned about the lives of its nationals caught in the conflict.

Mr. Tirumurti reiterated India’s position — calling for a resolution of differences through dialogue and respect for the UN Charter and sovereignty of nations.

The U.S. condemned Russia and called for the cessation of the war. “Mr. Putin must stop this madness and he must stop it now,” the U.S.’s UNPR Linda Thomas Greenfield said, warning that the Russians were closing in on the country’s second largest facility. “So this imminent danger continues,” she said.

‘Chilling signal’

“The attacked last night by Russian forces on the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia has shocked us all. It has sent a chilling signal across Europe indeed across the globe,” said Ireland’s UNPR, Geraldine Byrne Nason.

Russia’s representative, Vasilly Nebenzya, and his Ukrainian counterpart, Sergiy Kyslytsya traded charges on who was responsible for the incident. During his speech, Mr. Kyslytsya also appeared to take a shot at those who did not condemn Russia in this war — presumably, a reference to India and others who have consistently abstained at UN meetings. “Shamefully, there is a handful of those around us ...or among us, rather,... who do nothing,” Mr. Kyslytsya said.