U.N. chief Guterres urges people to shun violence on Mahatma Gandhi's 153rd birth anniversary

In June 2007, the United Nations General Assembly marked 2nd October as International Day of Non-violence

In June 2007, the United Nations General Assembly marked 2nd October as International Day of Non-violence

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres on October 2 urged people to shun violence by following Mahatma Gandhi's principles of Ahimsa (non-violence) on the occasion of his 153rd birth anniversary. Mahatma Gandhi's birthday is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence.

"On the International Day of Non-Violence, we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's birthday & values of peace, respect & the essential dignity shared by everyone. We can defeat today's challenges by embracing these values & working across cultures & borders to build a better future," tweeted the U.N. chief.

In June 2007, the United Nations General Assembly marked 2nd October as International Day of Non-violence.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, one of India's most important freedom fighters led the non-violence movement against the British.