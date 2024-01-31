GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.N. agency lets Hamas use infrastructure for ‘military activity’: Israel

UNRWA is a front for Hamas, alleges Israel

January 31, 2024 05:57 am | Updated 05:57 am IST - Jerusalem

AFP
Demonstrators hold up placards while standing outside a tent set by relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7 attacks by Hamas in southern Israel, to demand their release, on January 30, 2024, near the residence of the Israeli prime minister in Jerusalem.

Demonstrators hold up placards while standing outside a tent set by relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7 attacks by Hamas in southern Israel, to demand their release, on January 30, 2024, near the residence of the Israeli prime minister in Jerusalem. | Photo Credit: AFP

Israel on January 31 accused the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, of letting the militant group Hamas use its infrastructure in the Gaza Strip for military activity.

ALSO READ
Israeli undercover forces dressed as women and medics storm West Bank hospital, killing 3 militants

“UNRWA is a front for Hamas. It has been fundamentally compromised in three main ways: hiring terrorists on a massive scale, letting its infrastructure be used for Hamas military activity and relying on Hamas for aid distribution in the Gaza Strip,” government spokesman Eylon Levy said in a video statement.

Also Read | Netanyahu rejects two key Hamas demands for any cease-fire

Mr. Levy alleged that 10% of UNRWA employees were members of Hamas or Islamic Jihad militant groups in Gaza, without providing any evidence.

“It is not a neutral organisation,” he said.

The U.N. agency has long been under scrutiny from Israel, which accuses it of systematically going against the country’s interests.

Last week Israel charged that a number of UNRWA employees were involved in the Hamas attack of October 7 on Israel, forcing several countries including the United States, Britain, Germany and Japan to cut suspend funding to the agency.

Israel has vowed to stop the agency’s work in Gaza after the war.

Mr. Levy’s comments on Tuesday came as U.N.’s coordinator for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, said UNRWA could not be replaced by any other body.

“There is no way that any organisation can replace or substitute (the) tremendous capacity, the fabric of UNRWA — (their) ability and their knowledge of the population in Gaza,” said Mr. Kaag.

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel / Palestine / war / World

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.