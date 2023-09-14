HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

U.K.'s ruling Conservatives were warned candidates might be Chinese spies

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government is under pressure to toughen its policy on China as it seeks greater engagement with the Asian superpower.

September 14, 2023 02:36 am | Updated 02:36 am IST - London

AFP

Britain's MI5 security service warned the ruling Conservative party that two would-be MPs could be Chinese spies, a Minister said on Wednesday.

Details of the advice, given in 2021 and 2022, comes days after it emerged a parliamentary researcher was arrested in March on suspicion of spying for Beijing.

Junior Health Minister Maria Caulfield said her party acted promptly to drop the two potential candidates for Parliament after MI5's intervention.

ALSO READ
U.K. resists calls to label China a threat following claims a Beijing spy worked in Parliament

"I think whichever party is in government, there will always be those who are trying to target it, either to get information or to influence," she told Times Radio.

In the case of the two possible candidates "who the Conservative Party were warned about, swift action was taken and they were removed from the list," she added.

"They are not standing for election."

Caulfield was speaking after a report in The Times daily said MI5 raised concerns that the pair had links to the Chinese Communist Party's United Front Work Department, a body charged with influencing global policy and opinion.

"It was made very clear that they posed a risk," the report quoted an unnamed source as saying.

"They were subsequently blocked from the candidates list. They weren't told why."

ALSO READ
U.K. leader Sunak chides China after report a U.K. Parliament staffer is a suspected Beijing spy

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government is under pressure to toughen its policy on China as it seeks greater engagement with the Asian superpower.

When he was running for the Conservative party leadership last year, Sunak called China the "number one threat" to domestic and global security.

But in power he has rowed back on that tough rhetoric, instead characterising China's rise as a strategic challenge and pushing for pragmatic engagement to tackle issues such as climate change.

The spying suspect arrested in March issued a strong denial Monday stating that he was "completely innocent".

Another man was also arrested at the time, also on suspicion of offences under the Official Secrets Act.

Both men were released on bail pending further inquiries until October.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a Beijing news conference on Monday that "the so-called claim that China is conducting espionage activities against the UK is pure fabrication.

"China resolutely opposes this," she added.

Related Topics

United Kingdom

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.