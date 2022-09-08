World

Ukraine's Zelenskyy reports good military news from Kharkiv region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. File | Photo Credit: AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on September 7 reported "good news" from the Kharkiv region east of Kyiv, saying some settlements had been recaptured from Russian forces.

In an evening video address, he also thanked Ukrainian artillery troops for what he said were successful strikes against Moscow's forces in the south of Ukraine.


