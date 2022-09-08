Ukraine's Zelenskyy reports good military news from Kharkiv region
September 08, 2022 04:44 IST
Updated:
September 08, 2022 04:37 IST
September 08, 2022 04:44 IST
Updated:
September 08, 2022 04:37 IST
Some settlements had been recaptured from Russian forces, says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. File
| Photo Credit: AP
Some settlements had been recaptured from Russian forces, says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on September 7 reported "good news" from the Kharkiv region east of Kyiv, saying some settlements had been recaptured from Russian forces.
In an evening video address, he also thanked Ukrainian artillery troops for what he said were successful strikes against Moscow's forces in the south of Ukraine.
Our code of editorial values