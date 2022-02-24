Ukraine's Parliament approves state of emergency
The Ukrainian Parliament on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, approved a declaration of a state of emergency in the entire Ukraine except for two eastern regions where it has been in place since 2014.
Also read: Putin uses Indira Gandhi’s 1971 tactics
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposed introducing a nationwide state of emergency earlier on Wednesday, as the country braces for a possible large scale military offensive from Russia.
The move follows Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move Monday to recognise the independence of two rebel regions in eastern Ukraine, where a nearly eight-year conflict with the pro-Russia rebels has left over 14,000 dead. Putin has sanctioned the deployment of Russian troops there to “maintain peace” and received a parliamentary approval to use military force outside the country.
Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly voiced concerns that Russia could try destabilise Ukraine by relying on Moscow supporters inside the country, including a pro-Russia political party in Parliament.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.