International

Ukraine's Parliament approves state of emergency

Ukrainian lawmakers attend a session of parliament in Kyiv, Ukraine February 23, 2022. R

Ukrainian lawmakers attend a session of parliament in Kyiv, Ukraine February 23, 2022. R | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Ukrainian Parliament on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, approved a declaration of a state of emergency in the entire Ukraine except for two eastern regions where it has been in place since 2014.

Also read: Putin uses Indira Gandhi’s 1971 tactics

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposed introducing a nationwide state of emergency earlier on Wednesday, as the country braces for a possible large scale military offensive from Russia.

The move follows Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move Monday to recognise the independence of two rebel regions in eastern Ukraine, where a nearly eight-year conflict with the pro-Russia rebels has left over 14,000 dead. Putin has sanctioned the deployment of Russian troops there to “maintain peace” and received a parliamentary approval to use military force outside the country.

Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly voiced concerns that Russia could try destabilise Ukraine by relying on Moscow supporters inside the country, including a pro-Russia political party in Parliament.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
unrest, conflicts and war
Russia
Ukraine
national security
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 24, 2022 2:20:32 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/ukraines-parliament-approves-state-of-emergency/article65078659.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY