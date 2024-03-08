Ukraine’s ex-military commander Zaluzhny appointed envoy to U.K.

March 08, 2024 08:37 am | Updated 08:38 am IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the candidacy of former Army chief Valery Zaluzhny as Ambassador to Great Britain, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine sent a request to the British side for an agreement,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Mr. Zaluzhny, widely seen as a national hero for overseeing Ukraine’s war effort throughout Russia’s full-scale invasion, was replaced by ground forces commander Oleksandr Syrsky in February.

Ukraine has not had an Ambassador in Britain since Mr. Zelenskyy dismissed former envoy Vadym Prystaiko in July 2023 after he publicly criticised the President.

On Thursday British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps visited Kyiv, Mr. Zelenskyy said on social media platform X.

‘Bolstering defence’

“Our primary focus was on bolstering Ukraine’s air defence and long-range capabilities, as well as meeting other urgent needs for weapons and ammunition and developing joint weapon production,” he said.

Mr. Zaluzhny was not seen in the images of the meeting shared by the President.