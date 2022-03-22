Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Russian troops forced out of Kyiv suburb: Ukrainian army

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

People examine the damage after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Russia’s attack on Ukraine continued with the Pentagon saying Russia is boosting air and sea military operations in Ukraine, flying more than 300 missions in the past 24 hours.

At least eight people are killed in the bombing of a shopping centre in northwest Kyiv. Russia claims the mall was used to store rocket systems.

Meanwhile, Russia abandoned talks with Japan aimed at signing a formal World War II peace treaty, due to Tokyo's tough response on Moscow's military action in Ukraine.

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed an offer of direct peace talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin late Monday, declaring the status of disputed territories could be up for debate and a possible referendum.

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the latest updates:

Ukraine

Zelensky renews offer of Putin talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed an offer of direct peace talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin late Monday, declaring the status of disputed territories could be up for debate and a possible referendum.

Zelensky told local media that he was ready to meet Putin “in any format” to discuss ending the almost one-month-old war that has shattered several Ukrainian cities.

Zelensky said even the status of Russian-occupied Crimea and Russian-backed statelets in Donbas was up for debate.- AFP

Kyiv

Russian troops forced out of Kyiv suburb: Ukrainian army

The Ukrainian army said it forced Russian troops out of Makariv, a strategically important Kyiv suburb, after a fierce battle.

That prevents Russian forces from encircling the capital from the northwest, the Defence Ministry said.- AP

U.S.A.

Biden says Putin considering using chemical, biological weapons in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden said Monday that it’s “clear” Russia is considering the use of chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine and warned of a “severe” Western response if it chose to do so.

“His back is against the wall,” said Biden of Russian President Vladimir Putin, noting that Russia has recently accused the United States of holding chemical and biological weapons in Europe.

“Simply not true. I guarantee you,” he told a gathering of US business leaders in Washington.

“They are also suggesting that Ukraine has biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine. That’s a clear sign he’s considering using both of those,” he said.- AFP

Russia

Telegram surpasses WhatsApp to become Russia’s top messenger

Telegram has overtaken WhatsApp to become Russia's most popular messaging tool, the mobile operator Megafon said on Monday, with Russians flocking to the service as Moscow restricts some digital services.

WhatsApp owner Meta Platforms Inc is embroiled in a Russian court case, with prosecutors seeking to label it an "extremist organisation", and authorities have actively promoted Telegram as they have banned other foreign platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

U.S.A.

Biden calls India 'shaky' in Russia confrontation

U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday that India was an exception among Washington's allies with its "shaky" response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Mr. Biden lauded the U.S.-led alliance, including NATO, the European Union and key Asian partners, for its united front against President Vladimir Putin.

Russia

Russia drops peace talks with Japan over Ukraine

Russia said on Monday it was abandoning talks with Japan aimed at signing a formal World War II peace treaty, due to Tokyo's tough response on Moscow's military action in Ukraine.

Russia responded after Japan acted with Group of Seven partners to pressure Moscow over its actions in Ukraine with a series of sanctions on Russian financial institutions and chip exports.