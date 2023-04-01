HamberMenu
Ukraine orders 100 armoured vehicles from Poland, says Polish PM

The United States and its allies have provided Ukraine with a host of funding and weapons

April 01, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Warsaw

AFP
File photo of Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Mr. Morawiecki on April 1 said Poland will supply 100 Rosomak multi-purpose armoured vehicles to Ukraine to bolster military support against the Russian invasion.

File photo of Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Mr. Morawiecki on April 1 said Poland will supply 100 Rosomak multi-purpose armoured vehicles to Ukraine to bolster military support against the Russian invasion. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ukraine has ordered 100 Rosomak multi-purpose armoured vehicles, which are made in Poland under a Finnish license, Poland's Prime Minister said on April 1.

"I bring an order placed yesterday by (Ukrainian) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal for 100 Rosomaks that will be fabricated here," Mateusz Morawiecki said during a visit to the Rosomak manufacturing site in the southern Polish town of Siemianowice Slaskie.

The order will be financed through funds that Poland has received from the European Union and U.S. funds that Ukraine has received, he said, without providing details or the overall cost of the contract.

The United States and its allies have provided Ukraine with a host of funding and weapons after Russia invaded its pro-Western ex-Soviet neighbour in February 2022.

The Rosomak is an 8x8 multi-purpose armoured vehicle manufactured under the license from Finland's Patria.

