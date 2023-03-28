March 28, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Ukrainians are undergoing military training in the United Kingdom. Called Operation Interflex, over 2,000 Ukraine military recruits are undergoing five weeks of basic training in the UK.

The course is run by the U.K. and nine other partner countries including Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Lithuania, and the Netherlands. It began on June 27, 2022, and training is on at four locations in the U.K.— Yorkshire, Kent, Wiltshire, and Northumberland.

Operation Interflex is part of the U.K.’s commitment of £2.3 billion for the provision of military aid and support to Ukraine. On August 11, 2022, the U.K. and other key allies agreed at the Copenhagen Conference to expand long-term military support for Ukraine in its defence against Russia.

Operation Interflex aims to teach weapon handling, range activity, marksmanship, fieldcraft basics, field tactics, battle casualty drills, counter explosives, the laws of armed conflict, first aid, and cyber security awareness.

Each trainee is also given equipment for use once they return. U.K. officials said around 1,95,000 items have been donated to date. Read more here

Reporting: Dinakar Peri

Voiceover & Production: Abhinaya Sriram