GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Ukraine calls for energy savings amid Russian strikes

April 18, 2024 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - Kyiv, Ukraine

AFP
An aerial view of the destroyed Trypilska Thermal Power Plant (TPP) after rocket fire on April 11, 2024, in Ukraine.

An aerial view of the destroyed Trypilska Thermal Power Plant (TPP) after rocket fire on April 11, 2024, in Ukraine. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A major Ukrainian power company and the government on April 18 urged businesses to limit energy use during peak evening hours after a series of Russian strikes on the war-battered country's electricity grid.

Russian forces have renewed coordinated aerial attacks on Ukraine's energy production facilities, including hitting a major power plant near the capital Kyiv last week.

Russian missiles slam into a Ukraine city and kill 11 people as the war approaches a critical stage

"Together with our colleagues, we are doing everything possible to ensure the reliable operation of the power system, but we desperately need your help," the private operator DTEK said in a statement.

"We ask businesses and all families to conserve electricity," it added.

The Energy Ministry issued the same plea, calling on Ukrainians living in private homes as well as industry to limit energy use for several hours each evening, citing damaged caused by Russian strikes.

Ukraine 'ran out' of missiles to defend key plant, Zelensky says

The Energy Ministry added that Ukraine had begun importing energy from neighbouring Romania, Poland and Slovakia on April 17 to cover shortfalls in consumption.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly urged Ukraine's allies to supply more air defence systems to protect critical infrastructure.

Related stories

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Ukraine / Russia

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.