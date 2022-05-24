Ukraine a global issue, not regional one, Biden says in Asia
U.S. President Joe Biden is meeting with the other leaders of the so-called "Quad" in Tokyo
The crisis in Ukraine is a global issue, not a regional one, U.S. President Joe Biden said at a meeting of the Quad grouping of countries in Tokyo on May 24.
"This is more than just a European issue. It's a global issue," Mr. Biden said.
Stressing that Washington would stand with its "close domestic partners" to push for a free and open Indo-Pacific region, he said, "Russia's assault of Ukraine only heightens the importance of those goals of fundamental principles of international order, territorial integrity and sovereignty."
Mr. Biden is meeting with the other leaders of the so-called "Quad" — Japan, Australia and India — in Tokyo as part of the final day of his first trip to Asia since taking office.
