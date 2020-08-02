U.K. to issue coin to honour Gandhiji

Britain is considering minting a coin to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi, amid growing interest in recognising the contributions of people from the Black, Asian and other minority ethnic communities.
British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak asked the Royal Mint Advisory Committee (RMAC) in a letter to pursue recognition of individuals from those communities, the U.K. Treasury said in an emailed statement late on Saturday. “RMAC is currently considering a coin to commemorate Gandhi”, the Treasury said. Gandhiji’s birthday, October 2, is observed as the International Day of Non-Violence. As part of a global reassessment of history, colonialism and racism triggered by the death in May of a Black man, George Floyd, in the United States after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, some British institutions have begun re-examining their past.
Many organisations have taken initiatives to make investments to help the Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities and to support racial diversity. Floyd’s death has led to global protests against racism, colonialism and police brutality.
‘Profound contribution’
In his letter to the RMAC, Mr. Sunak said members of the BAME communities have made a “profound contribution” and that the committee should consider recognising it on the U.K.’s coinage.
The RMAC is an independent committee made up of experts who recommend themes and designs for coins to Britain’s Finance Minister, the Chancellor of the Exchequer.
