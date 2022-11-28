  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup points table after Spain vs Germany: Sergio Busquets’ side stays atop Group E despite Germany draw

U.K. Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan says Australian submarines will assure neighbours

“The Pacific is a big place. Having nuclear-powered submarines means you can go further for longer, it's a practical question,” Ms. Trevelyan said.

November 28, 2022 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - Canberra

PTI
British Minister of State for Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan speaks at the National Press Club in Canberra, on November 28, 2022.

British Minister of State for Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan speaks at the National Press Club in Canberra, on November 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

“Australia’s shift to nuclear-powered submarines will assure its South Pacific neighbours of its commitment to regional security,” Britain’s Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific said on November 28.

Australia will announce, in March, what type of submarine, powered with U.S. nuclear technology, it wants to build under a deal with the United States and Britain revealed in September last year.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan said she expects the three nations to work closely together to deliver a fleet of eight submarines.

“It's going to be a really exciting project and really importantly will assure, I think, not only for Australia, but for the Indo-Pacific region, for those Pacific islands that assurance that Australia's commitment to their security is unassailable,” Ms. Trevelyan told the National Press Club.

The previous Australian government infuriated French President Emmanuel Macron by cancelling a contract for a French-built fleet of 12 conventionally-powered submarines worth 90 billion Australian dollars ($66 billion). It opted instead for nuclear-powered versions.

ALSO READ
INS Arihant launches Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile

This month, Mr. Macron described Australia going nuclear as a “confrontation with China.” Ms. Trevelyan said she disagreed with Mr. Macron's stance that Australia should have stayed with the French contract.

“The Pacific is a big place. Having nuclear-powered submarines means you can go further for longer, it's a practical question,” Ms. Trevelyan said.

“The French navy has nuclear-powered submarines. What they were proposing to build for (Australia), diesel submarines, is not what the French use,” she added.

Australia's government, elected in May after nine years in Opposition, has been trying to build closer relations with its neighbours in a region where China is exerting more influence.

The government has accused the previous leadership of Australia's worst foreign policy failure in the Pacific since World War II with China's signing of a security pact with the Solomon Islands in April.

That accord has raised fears that a Chinese naval base might be established in the South Pacific.

Related Topics

United Kingdom / Australia / politics (general) / politics / nuclear power / France / China / Solomon Islands

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.