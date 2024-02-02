GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.K. judge dismisses Greta Thunberg protest case

Greta Thunberg, a global figure in the fight against climate change, was one of dozens of activists arrested for disrupting access to a major oil and gas conference attended by companies at a luxury hotel.

February 02, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - London

AFP
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg passes police officers as she leaves Westminster Magistrates Court in London on February 2, 2024, following her acquittal in a public order offence trial.

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg passes police officers as she leaves Westminster Magistrates Court in London on February 2, 2024, following her acquittal in a public order offence trial. | Photo Credit: AFP

An English court on Friday threw out a public order case against climate activist Greta Thunberg, the judge criticising "unlawful" conditions police had imposed on protesters.

District judge John Law dismissed the case against the 21-year-old Swedish campaigner and four other activists on the second day of their trial in London.

He ruled police had attempted to impose "unlawful" conditions during an environment protest in the British capital last October when they were arrested.

ALSO READ
Greta Thunberg joins tens of thousands in Amsterdam climate march

Ms. Thunberg, a global figure in the fight against climate change, was one of dozens of activists arrested for disrupting access to a major oil and gas conference attended by companies at a luxury hotel.

She had pleaded not guilty in November to breaching a public order law, alongside two protesters from the Fossil Free London (FFL) campaign group and two Greenpeace activists.

In his ruling, Law said the conditions imposed on protesters were "so unclear that it is unlawful", which meant "anyone failing to comply were actually committing no offence".

Ms. Thunberg, who came to worldwide attention as a 15-year-old by staging school strikes in her native Sweden, regularly takes part in such demonstrations.

She was fined in October for blocking the port of Malmo in Sweden, a few months after police forcibly removed her during a demonstration against the use of coal in Germany.

She also joined a march last weekend in southern England to protest against the expansion of Farnborough airport, which is mainly used by private jets.

Demonstrators had greeted the October forum participants with cries of "shame on you!". Some carried placards reading "Stop Rosebank", a reference to a controversial new North Sea oil field the British government authorised in September.

Police said officers had arrested Ms. Thunberg for failing to adhere to an order not to block the street where the rally was taking place.

Greenpeace UK campaigner Maja Darlington hailed Friday's verdict as "a victory for the right to protest".

She added: "It is ridiculous that more and more climate activists are finding themselves in court for peacefully exercising their right to protest, while fossil fuel giants like Shell are allowed to reap billions in profits from selling climate-wrecking fossil fuels."

Related Topics

United Kingdom / environmental politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.